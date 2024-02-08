2 Most Expensive Homes in Kalamazoo County Are For Sale Together

The 2 most expensive homes for sale in Kalamazoo County are in Galesburg and they can be purchased together.

These two Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Usonian homes at 11036 Hawthorne Dr, Galesburg, MI ($2.25 million) and 11090 Hawthorne Dr, Galesburg, MI ($2.45 million) are listed for sale separately and together as a bundle deal for $4.5 million. With these two homes, you get 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms inside 4,500 square footage of living space. The proud new owner of these homes will also get 4 fireplaces. Let's dive into the history of these homes right after we check out some of these photos. Some areas of these homes are classically beautiful while some areas look like a prison or bunker.

Most Expensive Homes For Sale in Kalamazoo County Gallery Credit: Victoria Krause Schutte 708-214-8108, @properties Christie's International R.E. 269-469-0700, Fred Taber 269-806-6829, Chuck Jaqua, REALTOR

Check out all 80 photos by clicking here.

These neighboring homes were built in the early 1950s. The house at 11036 was built in 1950 and the house at 11090 was built in 1953. These homes have both been listed since early November. The sales history is interesting as the 11036 Hawthorne Drive home sold for $355,000 just 5 months ago (now listed at $2.45 million) and the other home at 11090 Hawthorne Drive sold for $368,000 in October of 2019 (now listed at $2.25 million.)

Two Frank Lloyd Wright Homes for Sale in Galesburg

Location: (The Acres) 11090 & 11036 Hawthorne Dr, Galesburg, MI 49053

Price: $4.5 Million

Square Footage: 4,500

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4

Fireplaces: 4

Get our free mobile app

Would you buy these two homes if you had the money? If so, would you turn them into Airbnb units, swing clubs, or just move your whole family in?