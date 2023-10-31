3 Southwest Michigan Distilleries to Get You in the ‘Spirit’

Michigan has no shortage of craft breweries, but if your taste buds are in need of something stronger or you're looking to try something new, you absolutely should visit any number of our area craft distilleries.

Bonus points for grabbing a bottle to-go, especially if you plan on bringing it to your next Halloween party! Look out craft beer, here are some of the top distilleries to get you in the 'spirit' this season:

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The first distillery to open in Kalamazoo since 1858, Green Door was founded in 2014 by two WMU grads. Since opening, Green Door has produced several award-winning libations. Green Door aims to be as local as possible and uses all Michigan-grown corn in their spirits and of course their Blueberry Liqueur features Michigan blueberries. Check out their taproom in Kalamazoo at 429 E. North St.

Roundbarn: Winery, Distillery, and Brewery -Baroda

Lauren G/TSM Lauren G/TSM loading...

Named “One of USA Today’s 10Best Wineries and Vineyards with Live Music”, you’d be hard pressed to find something that doesn’t suit your palate at Roundbarn. Their estate in Baroda is located only an hour away and features year-round, family friendly fun. Stroll the vineyards in the summer, hike the Mt. Tabor trail in the fall, or warm yourself in an igloo or campfire during winter months.

Roundbarn has been distilling spirits since 2001 and offers everything from tequila to bourbon aged in handcrafted Michigan barrels to their award-winning DeVine Vodka, which is hailed as the “true Spirit of Michigan.”

Gull Lake Distilling Company - Galesburg

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Formerly where Pizza King used to be, Gull Lake Distilling Company is a “family-owned, locally-sourced craft Distillery, Brewery, and Winery.” Even better, their patio is dog-friendly. Open every day but Monday, you can do more than just wet your whistle at Gull Lake Distilling as they offer Sunday brunch (pro tip: try the horseradish vodka in your bloody Mary) as well as team trivia and Euchre nights.

Property Bundle in Ann Arbor Includes Brewery and Airbnb If you've ever wanted to own and operate your own craft brewery in Pure Michigan, here's your chance-- and then some! The Ann Arbor properties are listed for a combined $1.85 million. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon