Michigan Community Rallies Around Young Trick or Treater

Trick or treaters across Southwest Michigan are being asked to make an extra stop this Halloween. It will definitely lift your spirits and help you bring joy to one special Galesburg boy and his family this haunted holiday.

Galesburg, Michigan mom Shelby Garrett and her son Colten are gearing up for an exciting Halloween night but there's just one problem: Shelby and her family don't expect to get many trick or treaters this year. In her plea on social media Shelby shared:

HEY FRIENDS -- My name is Colten and I am autistic- and not interested in trick or treating but I really, really want to hand out candy to everyone. Except, we don’t get a ton of trick or treaters at my house. SO I am inviting YOU to stop by my house/table and let me give you some treats! I know a lot of people go to the plats and I live sort of by them! It would make my Halloween night if you stopped by. It's been so long since I've trick or treated and trunk or treat events seem so popular these days, I bet the Halloween trick or treating scene just isn't what it once was. Do kids still get excited for trick or treating?

Thankfully, because moms get stuff done, it sounds like Shelby and her family are determined to help Colten have an extra special Halloween night. Even one Galesburg City Council hopeful donated some candy to help the cause!

Even with the possibility of rain in the forecast it sounds like plenty of Galesburg area locals are planning to make the stop at Colten's place on Thursday night; comments on Facebook include:

"You can count the Collins clan in. We cant wait to see you!!" - Anna Collins

"Oh my heart. I love this!!" - Emily Munson

"There ARE good peeps out there! It’s the bad peeps that gets toooo much attention" - Mary McWethy McDade

"Aww , I love this! my son is autistic as well, he don't eat candy but Halloween and everything to do with Halloween including trick or treating is a slight obsession of his so we will make sure to stop by!!" - Hailee Lockwood

