Complete Guide to Dog Parks in the Kalamazoo Area

Complete Guide to Dog Parks in the Kalamazoo Area

Canva

Your dogs have been cooped up indoors and are getting stir crazy. Here's where they can run around outside and get in some social time in Southwest Michigan.

Now that it is finally warming up outside, I've noticed my dog's mood has drastically changed.  Now that she's coming out of her seasonal depression, she's ready for lots of zoomies.

If you have dogs, you are likely on the same boat.  Scroll down to find a complete list of dog parks in the Kalamazoo area.

Canva
loading...

12 Dog Parks in the Kalamazoo Area

Bark Park Dog Park and Dog Day Care in Portage

  • Address: 6604 Lovers Ln, Portage, MI
  • Google Rating: 4.5 (68)

Tap here for more information on this dog park.

Bow in the Clouds Preserve in Kalamazoo

  • Address: 3401 Nazareth Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
  • Google Rating: 4.5 (360)

Tap here for more information on this dog park.

Emerald Drive Park in Kalamazoo

  • Address: Emerald Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
  • Google Rating: 3.9 (114)

Tap here for more information on this dog park.

Fairmount Dog Park in Kalamazoo

  • Address: 1108 North Prairie Street, Kalamazoo, MI
  • Google Rating: 4.5 (250) ·

Tap here for more information on this dog park.

Henderson Park in Kalamazoo

  • Address: 1300 Grand Ave, Kalamazoo, MI
  • Google Rating: 2.0 (1)

Tap here for more information on this dog park.

Lincoln Dog Park in Portage

  • Address: 9651 Portage Rd, Portage, MI
  • Google Rating: 4.9 (35)

Tap here for more information on this dog park.

Meadow Run Dog Park in Kalamazoo

  • Address: 900 S 8th St, Kalamazoo, MI
  • Google Rating: 4.4 (140)

Tap here for more information on this dog park.

Plainwell Dog Park in Plainwell

Tap here for more information on this dog park.

Prairie View County Park in Vicksburg

Tap here for more information on this dog park.

River Oaks County Park in Galesburg

  • Address: 9202 E Michigan Ave, Galesburg, MI
  • Google Rating: 4.6 (553)

Tap here for more information on this dog park.

South Westnedge Dog Park in Portage

  • Address: 9010 S Westnedge Ave, Portage, MI
  • Google Rating: 4.7 (128)

Tap here for more information on this dog park.

Sutherland Park in Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo Growlers' Baseball facility)

  • Address: 251 Mills St, Kalamazoo, MI
  • Google Rating: 4.3 (88)

Tap here for more information on this dog park.

Did we miss a dog park in the Kalamazoo area?  If so, please let us know in the comments.

READ MORE: Michigander Dies of Rabies Following Organ Transplant in Ohio

Dogs on Kayaks in Michigan

Michigan dogs in kayaks
WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

10 West Michigan Dogs You Should Be Following On Instagram

There are so many good boys and girls in West Michigan that will leave you wagging your tail

Gallery Credit: Laura Hardy

Filed Under: dogs, galesburg, Kalamazoo, Michigan, Plainwell, portage, southwest michigan, vicksburg
Categories: Animals, Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

More From WKFR