Complete Guide to Dog Parks in the Kalamazoo Area

Your dogs have been cooped up indoors and are getting stir crazy. Here's where they can run around outside and get in some social time in Southwest Michigan.

Now that it is finally warming up outside, I've noticed my dog's mood has drastically changed. Now that she's coming out of her seasonal depression, she's ready for lots of zoomies.

If you have dogs, you are likely on the same boat. Scroll down to find a complete list of dog parks in the Kalamazoo area.

12 Dog Parks in the Kalamazoo Area

Bark Park Dog Park and Dog Day Care in Portage

Address: 6604 Lovers Ln, Portage, MI

Google Rating: 4.5 (68)

Tap here for more information on this dog park.

Bow in the Clouds Preserve in Kalamazoo

Address: 3401 Nazareth Rd, Kalamazoo, MI

Google Rating: 4.5 (360)

Tap here for more information on this dog park.

Emerald Drive Park in Kalamazoo

Address: Emerald Drive, Kalamazoo, MI

Google Rating: 3.9 (114)

Tap here for more information on this dog park.

Fairmount Dog Park in Kalamazoo

Address: 1108 North Prairie Street, Kalamazoo, MI

Google Rating: 4.5 (250) ·

Tap here for more information on this dog park.

Henderson Park in Kalamazoo

Address: 1300 Grand Ave, Kalamazoo, MI

Google Rating: 2.0 (1)

Tap here for more information on this dog park.

Lincoln Dog Park in Portage

Address: 9651 Portage Rd, Portage, MI

Google Rating: 4.9 (35)

Tap here for more information on this dog park.

Meadow Run Dog Park in Kalamazoo

Address: 900 S 8th St, Kalamazoo, MI

Google Rating: 4.4 (140)

Tap here for more information on this dog park.

Plainwell Dog Park in Plainwell

Address: 201 Oak St, Plainwell, MI

Google Rating: 4.4 (16)

Tap here for more information on this dog park.

Prairie View County Park in Vicksburg

Address: 899 E U Ave, Vicksburg, MI

Google Rating: 4.5 (489)

Tap here for more information on this dog park.

River Oaks County Park in Galesburg

Address: 9202 E Michigan Ave, Galesburg, MI

Google Rating: 4.6 (553)

Tap here for more information on this dog park.

South Westnedge Dog Park in Portage

Address: 9010 S Westnedge Ave, Portage, MI

Google Rating: 4.7 (128)

Tap here for more information on this dog park.

Sutherland Park in Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo Growlers' Baseball facility)

Address: 251 Mills St, Kalamazoo, MI

Google Rating: 4.3 (88)

Tap here for more information on this dog park.

Did we miss a dog park in the Kalamazoo area? If so, please let us know in the comments.

