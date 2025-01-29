A local Indiana landmark is set to be torn down after 67 years. What happens next?

The iconic Sunbeam bread loaf has watched over downtown Ft. Wayne, Indiana for nearly 7 decades. Now that factory headquarters have moved from the area, what will happen to the historic signage?

While I haven't had many chances to visit downtown Ft. Wayne myself, as a lover of oversized foods such as the Wienermobile, my interest has grown to include any oversized food-- wheels or not-- the quirkier the better.

That includes a giant revolving loaf of bread sitting atop a factory building! Now, unfortunately, I may never get the chance. According to Ft. Wayne's WPTA crews began removing signage from the top of the former Aunt Millie's Pearl Street location on Tuesday and the iconic Sunbeam spinning bread loaf will be taken down today, Wednesday January 29.

Aunt Millie’s Executive Vice President of Quality and Brand Strategy Bohn Popp says,

We know it has been a part of so many great memories for generations of Fort Wayne residents, and we are committed to preserving the sign for future generations

So the sign will be preserved, but where? Reps from Aunt Millie's Bakeries tell WPTA the goal is to keep the sign in the downtown area and if that's not possible the sign will most likely move to the companies new headquarters on Bluffton Road.

My suggestion: take this piece of history to the American Sign Museum in Cincinnati, Ohio! I visited the museum several years ago and it was amazing to see the detail and mechanics they put into advertisements back in the day. The museum would be the perfect place to preserve this iconic piece of Americana while ensuring future generations can enjoy it for years to come.

