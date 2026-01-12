Many Michigan residents keep frozen tater tots on hand for a quick snack or as a tasty side dish with any meal. However, a popular brand has been urgently recalled for containing a potentially dangerous bite.

Frozen Tater Tots Recalled In Michigan May Contain Hard Plastic

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), thousands of cases of tater tots distributed to retailers in Michigan and 25 other states have been recalled as they may be contaminated with "clear, hard plastic fragments," posing a potential safety risk to consumers. The FDA classified the recall as a Class II recall, meaning exposure to the product may cause temporary health issues or "where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

McCain Foods USA Inc., based in Idaho, has issued a voluntary recall of approximately 38,853 cases of frozen tater tot products. The recalled tater tots include popular brand names, including:

Ore-Ida Tater Tots shaped potatoes with the UPC 1 00 72714 00215 8

Sysco Imperial Potato Tater Barrel with the UPC 1 07 34730 62740 0

To date, there have been no reported injuries or illnesses associated with this recall, and it is currently unclear how the products became contaminated. However, if you have any of the recalled products, do not consume them; they pose a choking hazard. Instead, discard or return them to your place of purchase.

