Many Michigan residents keep frozen meals on hand for a convenient meal option. However, residents are being warned to check their freezers for a frozen meal sold at Target stores that could be life-threatening.

Target Recalls Thousands Of Frozen Meals From Michigan Stores

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), over 57,000 frozen Good & Gather products have been recalled from Target stores in Michigan and the U.S. because the product may contain shrimp that was not declared on the ingredient label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to shellfish run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The Good & Gather item (sold exclusively at Target) is a frozen vegetable blend and should not contain any animal or seafood products. The recall was initiated after three consumers reported shrimp in the vegetable blend. Customers are urged to check their freezers for the following product:

One Frozen LLC is recalling approximately 57,240 units of its Southwest-Style Burrito Bowl Blend with the following information:

Product: Good & Gather Burrito Bowl Blend, Southwest-Style

Good & Gather Burrito Bowl Blend, Southwest-Style Package: 12-ounce bags

12-ounce bags Lot Codes: L5055-1, L5055-2, L5055-3, L5055-4, L5055-5, and L5055-6

L5055-1, L5055-2, L5055-3, L5055-4, L5055-5, and L5055-6 UPC: 085239931356

085239931356 Best If Used By Date: 08/24/2026

No illnesses or reactions have been reported. If you bought this vegetable blend, please dispose of it immediately or return it to your local Target.

