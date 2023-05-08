Free Scrap Tire Recycling Available to Kalamazoo County Residents

Out with the old, in with the new!

You've probably noticed all the junk lining the roads here in Southwest Michigan throughout your daily commute. Spring cleaning is on everyone's mind and many municipalities are offering their annual bulk trash removal events.

Many household items like mattresses, damaged furniture, and carpet are accepted for these county-wide cleanup days but one thing that's generally not accepted is used car tires!

Thankfully if you're stuck with spare tires sitting in your garage the Kalamazoo Conservation District is once again providing free scrap tire recycling for Kalamazoo County residents. Here's what you need to know:

When Can I Drop-Off My Tires?

There will be 3 recycling events held in 2023:

June 14 from 1:00 pm – 7:00 p.m. at the City lot at 322 Stockbridge Ave in Kalamazoo

from 1:00 pm – 7:00 p.m. at the City lot at in Kalamazoo July 13 from 9:00 am – 2:00 p.m. at Swan Park in Vicksburg

from 9:00 am – 2:00 p.m. at in Vicksburg August 8 from 3:00 pm – 7:00 p.m. at Perkins Tire Services in Scotts

Who Can Participate?

Scrap tire recycling is free to Kalamazoo County residents provided they show proof of residency. Pre-registration is required with the Kalamazoo Conservation District and there is a 10 tire limit. Only unpainted passenger tires with rims removed will be collected. The event is for residents only, not businesses.

What Happens To My Tires?

What I love about this event is 1) that it helps me get junk and clutter out of my garage and 2) the tires are actually put to good use! According to the Kalamazoo Conservation District website,

the tires that are collected will be recycled and used in roads, driveways, trails, and a variety of other products.

Have you started your spring cleaning projects yet?

