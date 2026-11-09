Cleaning out the garage feels productive right up until you realize half the stuff you want gone comes with disposal instructions.

In Michigan, getting rid of certain items takes more effort than stuffing them into a garbage bag and hoping for the best.

And those restrictions aren’t simply your trash company being difficult. Michigan law limits what can go into landfills, and some materials require special handling. Here are five items to think twice about before your next big cleanup.

Get our free mobile app

5 Items You Shouldn’t Just Toss in the Trash in Michigan

1. Certain Beverage Containers

Photo by Lennon Kong on Unsplash a pile of soda cans sitting next to each other

That mountain of empty pop cans in your garage? It has a better destination than your trash can.Michigan restricts landfill disposal of beverage containers covered by state law, including pop, beer, and certain mixed-drink containers. That doesn’t mean every container that ever held a drink falls under the same ban. Return deposit containers to a retailer that sells the beverage. For other bottles and cans, check what your local recycling program accepts through the Michigan Recycling Directory. Besides, throwing away returnables is basically throwing away money. Small amounts of money, sure, but your next snack isn’t going to fund itself.

2. Lead-Acid Batteries

Photo by Leonanta Pramudya Kusuma on Unsplash black and red electronic device

An old car battery does not belong underneath last night’s pizza box.Michigan prohibits lead-acid batteries from landfill disposal. Ask the retailer or repair shop supplying your replacement about recycling the old one. Residents can also explore household hazardous waste collection options.

3. Whole Scrap Tires

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash a bunch of tires stacked on top of each other

Those worn-out tires taking up space in your garage need a proper send-off.Whole motor vehicle tires are generally restricted from landfill disposal. Processed tires, including those cut in half, shredded, or chipped, may be accepted. Recycling is the recommended option where available. Check the Michigan Recycling Directory for collection options before hauling them anywhere.

4. Yard Clippings

Photo by Naoki Suzuki on Unsplash A grassy bank covered in scattered dried lawn clippings beside a calm pond

This one might surprise anyone who has tried to sneak a bag of leaves into the weekly garbage. Grass clippings, leaves, and similar yard waste generally belong in composting or yard-waste collection programs. Exceptions include diseased or infested material and waste from invasive-species control efforts. Check with your city, township, or trash provider for collection details. Your lawn already creates enough work. There’s no reason to add a rejected garbage pickup to the list. 5. Whole, Empty Drums

Photo by Ilya Yakubovich on Unsplash a row of trash cans sitting on top of a lush green field

An empty drum sounds harmless enough. Apparently, even an empty container can come with baggage. EGLE says drums must be crushed or filled with acceptable solid waste for landfill disposal. Contact a drum recycler or your disposal facility for instructions.

Read More: Michigan Families Are Still Searching for These 9 Teens, Their Photos Could Help

Read More: Michigan Families Are Still Searching for These 9 Teens, Their Photos Could Help

Check Before You Toss

The yard clippings rule may be the biggest surprise here. After spending an afternoon raking, most of us are primarily interested in making the bags disappear.

Still, checking disposal options before a cleanup can save you a headache afterward. These five items are only part of Michigan’s rules, and some restrictions include limited exceptions. You can find the full list of prohibited materials and disposal guidance on Michigan.gov.

Find more surprising Michigan facts by tapping here.

It turns out, Michigan is the trashiest state in the United States. See below.