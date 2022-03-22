FOUND: Battle Creek Mother Missing from Sturgis has Been Located

UPDATE:

Amber Morgan has been located and is safe. No other details are available at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Battle Creek Police are searching for a woman who went missing while staying in Sturgis.

Battle Creek Police are looking for a missing mother of three who has not been in contact with her family since January 12, 2022. Amber Morgan is 33-years-old and is from Battle Creek, Michigan, and had been homeless in Sturgis, Michigan when she was last heard from.

Amber's family says it is unlike her to go more than a month without reaching out to her family. She does not have a cell phone. Her family is growing increasingly worried as the weeks turn into months without hearing from her.

Amber is described as a 33-year-old Caucasian female, standing 4 feet and 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, with brown hair, and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Amber's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact Battle Creek Police at 269-268-5114 or contact Officer Matthews at 269-966-3306 extension 2108.

