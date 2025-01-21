Here’s What We Know About New Hot ‘n Now Locations Opening in Michigan

This is the news we needed to hear.

One of Michigan's most beloved fast-food chains is set to make a return this year in a major way. It's almost like Christmas Day for olive burger fanatics statewide! Here's what we know so far:

A press release sent on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 21 confirms every Michigander's wildest dream will come true: more Hot 'n Now locations are opening in 2025.

The beloved fast food restaurant Hot ‘n Now will add locations starting in 2025, thanks to a partnership of Gun Lake Investments (GLI) and Alpena business owner and developer Jeff Konczak. Doing business as HNN Holdings, LLC, the group acquired Hot ‘n Now in October and plans to add locations beginning in 2025 near Gun Lake Casino and Alpena, with other locations to follow.

So that means there are even more locations to come?! Currently the sole Hot 'n Now left in the nation, located in Sturgis, Michigan, is considered a Mecca to fast food lovers of a bygone era.

Hot n Now menu

The chain originated in Kalamazoo, Michigan in the mid-'80s and at one point blossomed into over 100 stores in 15 different states. The Hot 'n Now brand was absorbed by the Taco Bell corporation and after a series of sales BTND, LLC brand fell into ownership of the Hot 'n Now brand. Of the last two remaining restaurants in Michigan, the Bay City location caught fire in 2016 which leaves the Sturgis store the only one still in existence.



It's funny because the Sturgis Hot 'n Now teased us with some big news recently, but we thought it was just their new availability on DoorDash. What a time to be alive!