The documentary premieres September 12, 2024.

Did anyone realize this was happening? Netflix's newest true crime doc covers one mother's quest to uncover the truth. How familiar are you with this case?

Of course, we here in West Michigan were used to seeing updates on our local news stations but after drawing national attention actress/producer Charlize Theron caught wind; inspired by a mother's courage Theron tells Netflix:

Cathy was resilient and followed her intuition all the way to the end to get answers about her daughter...I think that sort of tenacity in the face of a bunch of people telling you you’re wrong is something that really resonates with audiences. We so often are taught to trust our gut, but rarely see it in action.

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter covers the tragic tale of Aundria Bowman, who was given up for adoption by her mother Cathy Terkanian. In March 1989 at age 14 Aundria went missing from the home she shared with adoptive parents Dennis and Brenda Bowman in Fillmore Township near Hamilton, Michigan.

The two-part documentary covers Terkanian, who was only first alerted to Aundria's disappearance 21 years after the fact, and her decade-long quest to uncover the truth and find out what really happened to her missing daughter; although we here in West Michigan watched the events unfold after what happened in February 2020.

Again, I feel like this came out of nowhere but then again, I lost access to Netflix when they started cracking down on password sharing so I'm out of the loop. Here are local reactions from Facebook's Allegan County Informed:

"So close to home! It’s honestly crazy" - Brook Leann Wooten

"I'm watching this right now!" - Julie Thomas

"They also made one in fennville recently it takes place in fennville and sagatuck but hasn't came out yet" - Carla Hernandez

"Just finished watching... unbelievable !" - Jonie Marie Foster

