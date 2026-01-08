Michigan is in the throes of influenza season. Health officials are warning that flu rates in the state have skyrocketed to the worst tier on the CDC's national scale.

Flu Surge In Michigan Reaches CDC's Worst Tier In The Nation

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the current flu season has resulted in at least 11 million illnesses, 120,000 hospitalizations, and 5,000 deaths, including nine children. Michigan's level of flu-like illness activity is at the highest-risk level, showing just how widespread this surge has become. Thousands of people are dealing with the flu statewide, and as cases continue to rise, so does the level of concern.

Peak flu season may be worse than usual this year, driven in part by a potent new strain of influenza. The surge in flu is likely driven by a new strain known as H3N2 subclade K, also referred to as “super flu.”

According to the CDC, a person with the flu can be contagious starting about one day before they show symptoms and continuing for about five to seven days after becoming sick. Children and those with weakened immune systems may be contagious for a longer period. Last year was an especially severe flu season, during which 10 children died in Michigan.

Health experts remind families to practice good hand hygiene and to stay home when feeling unwell to help slow the spread of illness. Experts also recommend getting the flu vaccine, which can help even if you do catch the virus.

