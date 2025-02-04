Several illnesses have been circulating in Indiana, but health officials warn residents to be aware of a highly contagious virus as cases continue to climb.

Indiana Warned Cases Of Highly Contagious Virus Rising Rapidly

Indiana has seen an increase in upper respiratory illnesses, including whooping cough, RSV, walking pneumonia, and strep throat. However, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one illness has reached its highest levels this time of year.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, Influenza A or flu activity has increased in the last two weeks from medium to high. With the brutal cold weather this winter season, many Hoosiers spend more time indoors, making it easier for the flu to spread quickly.

Symptoms of the flu often come on quickly, and most people feel better after about 3 to 7 days. However, the illness can turn serious and cause complications and death. Residents are warned to look out for the symptoms of the flu including:

Fever* or feeling feverish/chills.

Cough.

Sore throat.

Runny or stuffy nose.

Muscle or body aches.

Headaches.

Fatigue

Indiana has experienced the highest flu activity this season since 2022-23. Experts recommend taking normal precautions, such as washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes, and reminding residents that it's not too late to get the flu shot, as the season lasts through May. The flu vaccine can help even if you catch the virus as it can help decrease the severity of symptoms.

