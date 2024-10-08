A recent study says Grand Rapids International (GRR) and Detroit Metro (DTW) are among the worst airports for weather-related delays in the United States.

InsureMyTrip.com analyzed data from the Department of Transportation and found a lot of unhappy travelers in Michigan. In fact, Michigan is the only state with 2 airports on the list of the 10 airports with the most weather-related flight delays.

Flight delays in Michigan Canva loading...

Top 10 Airports with Highest Percentage of Weather Delays

Dallas Fort Worth Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Detroit Metro Airport Oklahoma City Airport Tucson International Spokane International Eppley Airfield, Omaha Grand Rapids Gerald R. Ford International O’Hare International Salt Lake City International

Several states in the South are still attempting to rescue victims of Hurricane Helene, never mind clean up. Meanwhile, Hurricane Milton is currently a category 4 and is projected to hit Tampa Florida Wednesday evening. Its current projected path shows the hurricane covering over half of Florida as it crosses the state. At one point Hurricane Milton was a category 5 with 180 MPH winds. Massive floods are expected which will no doubt play havoc with travel.

As of Noon on October 8th, the percentage of delayed flights was very low. However, if you are planning to fly out of Detroit Metro Airport, stay in the know and check out flight status by tapping here.

If you are planning on flying out of Grand Rapids, tap here to check the status of your flight.

