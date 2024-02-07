More Major Michigan Banks Closing in 2024

Dozens of articles reporting different bank closures have popped up this week. Here are the bank locations closing in Michigan.

The Daily Mail called 2023 "America's bank branch bloodbath" with more than 1,500 locations closed. Grab your rubber duckies because the bloodbath isn't over as we are starting 2024 off with another 41 branch closings.

Michigan Bank Branches Closing in 2024

PNC Bank at 19450 Haggerty Road in Livonia

PNC Bank at 22 West Main Street in Pinckney

Huntington at 2091 S Otsego Ave. in Gaylord

Below is a full list of bank branches closing sorted by bank name.

PNC Bank Locations Closing in 2024

5320 Flynn Crossing Dr., Alpharetta, GA

24385 Mervell Dean Road, Hollywood, MD

19450 Haggerty Road, Livonia, MI

222 West Main Street, Pinckney, MI

60 Washington Street, East Stroudsburg, PA

178 Bakery Square, Pittsburgh, PA

4761 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA

5932 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA

411 State Highway 147, Broaddus, TX

6042 South Packard Avenue, Cudahy, WI

U.S. Bank Locations Closing in 2024

400 Oceangate Boulevard, Long Beach, CA

6040 Telegraph Road, Ventura, CA

712 11Th Street, Dewitt, IA

8534 Franklin Road, Boise, ID

1304 Front Street, Fort Benton, MT

4505 Maryland Parkway, Student Union #119, Las Vegas, NV

2714 S. 300 West, Salt Lake City, UT

150 Main Street, Menasha, WI

4200 West Brown Deer Road, Brown Deer, WI

Bank of America Locations Closing in 2024

7014 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ

5870 East Broadway D-4, Tucson, AZ

8375 Arroyo Cir #46, Gilroy, CA

40750 Winchester Road, Temecula, CA

459 Brandon Town Center, Brandon, FL

10300 Southside Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL

6600 Menaull Northeast, Albuquerque, NM

9585 SW Washington Square Road, Portland, OR

First National Bank of Pennsylvania Locations Closing in 2024

1372-B Cape St Claire Rd, Annapolis, MD

709 E Main St, Jefferson, NC

3908 Perrysville Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA

110 South Main St, Davidsville, PA

Huntington National Bank Locations Closing in 2024

9528 Roberts Road, Hickory Hills, IL

7525 W. Lake Street, River Forest, IL

2091 S Otsego Ave, Gaylord, MI

12900 Riverdale Drive N.W., Coon Rapids, MN

Capital One Locations Closing in 2024

5575 Ashland Community Square, Manassas, VA

3941 Pickett Road, Fairfax, VA

Fifth Third Bank, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Key Bank, and Woodforest National Bank Locations Closing in 2024

Fifth Third Bank at 149 South Main Street, Madisonville, KY

JPMorgan Chase Bank at 42 Broadway, New York, NY

KeyBank at 601 108th Avenue, N.E., Bellevue, WA

Woodforest NB at 645 S. Philadelphia Blvd., Aberdeen, MD

Get more info on this latest round of closures from the Daily Mail by clicking here.

