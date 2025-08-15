While Indiana is still feeling the summer heat, the days are getting shorter, and the temps will soon start to drop. And with the official start to fall arriving soon, it won't be long before the flakes start to fly. According to the latest extended forecast, the Hoosier state could get a taste of winter sooner than usual.

Farmer's Almanac Predicts First Snowfall For Indiana

After a scorching summer for many areas in Indiana, cooler temperatures may soon be a welcome relief. Fall officially starts September 20th, and according to the Farmer's Almanac extended forecast, a taste of cool weather is ahead for the Hoosier state soon. Gradually transitioning to colder temperatures with the potential for frost and even snow.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, even in the heat of summer, nature begins signaling trends that will shape the winter ahead. The winter forecast predicts a season of dramatic swings and widespread wintry weather.

According to meteorologists, La Niña may return this winter, and a strong La Niña signal would give Indiana a chance of experiencing wetter-than-normal conditions. So, when will Indiana see the first winter snowfall?

The Farmer's Almanac predicts snow on the ground by Halloween:

Expect flakes to fly in the northern Rockies and Montana as early as early October, with snow reaching the Great Lakes and Northeast by mid to late October. By November, snow will be a regular visitor

The Farmer's Almanac's long-range predictions are based on historical weather data, solar cycles, and meteorology. The almanac boasts an average accuracy of about 80% for its weather reports.

