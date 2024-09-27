Is Squatting Illegal in Michigan Now?

Many of the United States have squatting rights. How does that work in Michigan?

I've seen nightmare scenarios play out on TV shows and movies back in the day regarding squatting. Now, I'm seeing real-life examples on TikTok. So, what is squatting? Here's how MichiganVacantProperty.org describes squatting,

Squatting is taking up residence in a property and living on the property without the owner’s permission.

Squatting is basically trespassing with the intent of occupying someone else's property illegally. Many states have more tolerant laws for squatters also known as squatters rights. For example, In Indiana, if you occupy someone's property without permission for 10 years and pay the property taxes for that land, you can claim it as your own according to the World Population Review. Ohio has a 15-year minimum without the tax requirement. It's kind of mind-blowing that this law even exists. So, where does that leave Michigan?

Squatting rights in Michigan

In the state of Michigan, you only have the right to enter property if you are the owner, tenant, or guest. Otherwise, you are breaking the law. If you are the homeowner or a renter facing eviction due to outstanding mortgage/rent or tax payments you no longer have a right to stay on the property after you have been notified of the eviction deadline. Plain and simple, there are no squatter rights in Michigan according to turbotenant.com,

Trespassing on someone’s property is a misdemeanor in Michigan and can result in a $250 fine and up to 30 days in jail.

If you think someone has entered your property illegally in Michigan you should call your local law enforcement.

