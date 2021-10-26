Gamblers will be able to get a real charge out of going to FireKeepers Casino Hotel, in the near future. FireKeepers Casino is adding charging stations for electrical vehicles.

A press release from FireKeepers Casino Hotel reports that work is expected to be completed later this fall. The new parking area will include 12 spaces for electric vehicle charging while laying the groundwork for future expansion.

The chargers will be visible on the ChargePoint mobile app, allowing electric vehicle owners to quickly locate the chargers, show real-time availability, provide touch-free payment, and receive charging status notifications. The Level-2 chargers from ChargePoint can fully charge most electric vehicles in less than four hours.

FireKeepers CEO, Kathy George, says:

Our location along I94 between Chicago and Detroit makes FireKeepers a great place for Electric Vehicle drivers to stop and charge up!

FireKeepers point out that ChargePoint is an industry leader in Electric Vehicle charging, and provides charging solutions that align with FireKeepers interest in looking out for future generations.

FireKeepers Casino Hotel, located just off Interstate 94 at Exit 104 in Battle Creek, Michigan, has been named Best Casino by audiences in Western Michigan and Northern Indiana, plus earned multiple awards in the Casino Player Magazine Best of Gaming 2021 Native Midwest category.