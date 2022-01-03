Fire Reported at Battle Creek Central High School, Classes Shut Down

School officials at Battle Creek Public Schools say that a small fire led to the dismissal of students from Battle Creek Central High School Monday morning. There is no information at this time on what caused the fire and what area of the school it was located in.

According to a release from school officials, there were no injuries and they say that staff acted quickly once it was learned that there was a fire inside the building.

Battle Creek emergency responders are on site, investigating, and will be working to determine the cause. For student health and safety, students at Battle Creek Central High School as well as B.C. STEM were dismissed for the remainder of the school day at around 11:00 a.m..

There's no word yet if classes will be held as normal for Tuesday. The school says maintenance crews will be working hard to ensure that all portions of the building are usable as soon as possible.

We will provide more information on this story as it becomes available.