Viral Tiktok Shows 20 Fires That Broke Out in Cleveland

And this is why you don't carelessly toss your cigarette/cigar outside on a windy day.

Over the weekend, a small fire broke out at the Flats in Cleveland. The Flats, if you didn't know, is a neighborhood bordering the Cuyahoga River that includes everything from nightclubs to street art, bike paths, and more.

Along with the remodeled neighborhood comes lots of areas with mulch. That's important, I promise.

Just two days ago, 6/18/22, a small fire broke out that quickly turned into twenty fires thanks to the windy conditions in the area that night. Of course, the somewhat terrifying incident was caught on camera and shared via Tiktok by @scottykash. That video has now gone viral for obvious reasons:

The embers rolling along the brick road, smoke overtaking the people passing by...this looks like something out of the latest apocalyptic flick. In reality, those seen in the video are lucky to be okay. With the winds, you can see how quickly that fire started to spread, jumping from one median to the next.

According to 3News in Cleveland, firefighters responded around 2 am and were able to put out all 20 fires with no injuries or structural damage reported. It is thought that a cigarette or cigar discarded carelessly was to blame for the start of the fire.

Summer is when families across the country may be grilling up some delicious dinners in their backyard. However, whether you're camping, grilling, or even setting off fireworks, there are a number of safety tips that you should know: this website, firesafekid.org, breaks them down in a very easy-to-understand way.

Speaking of fires in Ohio, this fire seemed to randomly start in an abandoned neighborhood:

