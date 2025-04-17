A Michigan school district is mourning the loss of an 8th-grade student who was found dead shortly after getting off the school bus.

Michigan 8th Grader Found Dead After Getting Off School Bus

According to district officials at Bay City Schools, a Handy Middle School student exited a bus at his regular stop near McGregor Elementary School in the 1000 block of Fremont Street on Tuesday, April 15th. WNEM confirmed with the Bay City Department of Public Safety that the male student was 14 years old and appeared to be walking in the direction of his home by himself.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

A neighbor noticed the student lying on the sidewalk a short time later and called 911. The Bay City Department of Public Safety and emergency medical service crews treated the boy, but he was pronounced dead.

According to MLive, Bay City Public Schools Interim Superintendent Rick Seebeck wrote in a statement late Tuesday, “We are heartbroken for this family and will do all we can to support them during this time." Seebeck said that the district plans to reach out to all those affected by this loss and support them in any way they can.

The district is not aware of the cause of death at this time, and it has shared all it knows thus far. Police do not suspect foul play, and there were no signs of drugs or any injuries, Krzyminski said, adding it is still unclear if the student showed any signs of distress. According to WNEM, an autopsy will be performed, and police may have an idea of what happened in about a week.

These Kids Have All Gone Missing This Year in Michigan The following kids have gone missing since January 1st, 2024 here in the state of Michigan. If you or anyone you know has any information on the following kids, please contact your local authorities.