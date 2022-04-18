Car Erupts into Flames After Collision with Tree near South Haven

Police are investigating a crash in the South Haven area that caused a vehicle to burst into flames Sunday evening. South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to the single-vehicle crash on 76th St. in South Haven Township at around 6:00 pm.

Officials say that the vehicle had veered off the road and sideswiped a tree before it caught fire. It’s not known at this time what caused the driver to go off the road. A passenger was taken to the hospital after the driver rescued them from the vehicle. There is no word on the condition of the driver. The crash remains under investigation.

It was one of three major accidents in southwest Michigan over the weekend. Authorities in Allegan County say one person was killed in a weekend crash believed to be the result of drunk driving. It happened early Saturday morning on 58th Street near 130th Avenue in Manlius Township.

A southbound vehicle on 58th Street crossed the center line and struck a northbound vehicle. 26-year-old Anthony Dolmos, who was in the northbound vehicle died at the scene.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle was taken to the hospital and their condition has not been reported. Two passengers, one in each vehicle, were not injured.

A motorcyclist from Richland remains in critical condition following a crash in Kalamazoo County Saturday morning. It happened just before 10:30 on M-43 near West Gull Lake Drive in Richland Township.

Investigators say a 47-year-old man was driving his motorcycle at a high rate of speed before losing control and striking a tree. Sheriff’s deputies say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

His name has not been released.