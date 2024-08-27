A new school year in Michigan means changes in courses and curriculum as students advance to the next grade level. One new course change will affect all Michigan high school students as it's now required to receive their diploma.

Canva Canva loading...

New Graduation Requirement Now Affects All Michigan High Schools

While Michigan high school students will continue to gain knowledge in basic subjects like English, Math, Science, etc. Now a new course will equip students with essential skills to write a check, budget their money, invest their savings, and manage their credit.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

According to the Michigan Department of Education, students starting their freshman year will be the first to complete a half-credit of personal finance education as a graduation requirement. The requirement can be fulfilled in a personal finance class or another course that adds the new standards, such as economics, a career and technical education program, or math. The financial literacy course helps provide students with practical tools to help make informed financial decisions in the future. But what do high school students think of the new course?

Canva Canva loading...

According to a study by Intuit, 85% of high school students surveyed said they were interested in learning about financial issues in school, and 95% of those who learned finance reported finding the curriculum helpful. Students said they wanted to learn how to become wealthy, save money, and avoid debt.

Read More: Study Says Michigan Believes Its Teachers Are Woefully Underpaid

Top 25 High Schools In Michigan Ranked Among The Best In The U.S. Michigan is home to some incredible schools that consistently rank as some of the best in the nation. A recent study from U.S.News ranked the best high schools in America and here are the Top 25 in Michigan. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson