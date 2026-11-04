Detroit Lions fans have been anxiously waiting for an update on star linebacker Jack Campbell after his frightening injury during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings in Detroit. Now, Campbell has released his first public statement since the incident, and thanking everyone who has supported him and his family.

Jack Campbell Shares Encouraging News About His Recovery

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We're beyond thrilled to report that Campbell says he's in good spirits and is encouraged by the progress he's made so far. His latest update brings some welcome news to Lions fans across Michigan, and beyond.

I’m incredibly encouraged by the progress I’ve made in such a short period of time. I have full movement in my lower body, and I’m continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body. I know there’s still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic. I’m taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better. -- Jack Campbell via Detroit Lions' Facebook

Campbell goes on to thank the amazing athletic trainers and medical personnel who rush to his aide on the field, as well as the Detroit Lions' medical team and the staff at Henry Ford Hospital.

"One thing I’ve learned about Detroit is that this city is built on toughness, resilience, and grit. That’s exactly how I’m going to approach this challenge."

We still don't know the full extent of Jack Campbell's injuries, but anyone who watched Sunday's game or has seen the replay knows just how truly shocking and frightening that moment was. The seriousness of the situation was immediately apparent, leaving Lions fans anxiously awaiting an update on his condition.

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings - Getty Images Jack Campbell Detroit Lions

I can't imagine what was going through the minds of Campbell's teammates in that moment. It was clear they were shaken by what they had witnessed. Despite the uncertainty and gravity of the situation, the game eventually had to continue, with the Lions going on to secure a 19-15 victory.

Keep Jack, his wife and family, and his teammates in your thoughts! Read the full statement from Jack here.

Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Game From 1999 The Lions were then led by Bobby Ross and saw scoring touchdowns by Germane Crowell in the first quarter, then Greg Hill and Johnny Morton in the second quarter, which would prove to be enough by the end of the 4th. The game was a sell-out of 77,905, which is not unusual for these games. Gallery Credit: Leanne Shaw Truckey