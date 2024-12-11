Criminals are swindling money and personal information from Michigan residents with new and very believable tactics. Officials warn several scams are on the rise and Michigan residents are urged to block these dangerous phone numbers immediately.

ALERT-Feds Warn Michigan Residents To Block These 5 Phone Numbers

Michigan has seen increased reports of scammers targeting residents through unsolicited phone calls and text messages. According to the FBI, spoofing is one of the most popular ways criminals get residents to answer a scam phone call or text.

Spoofing allows scammers to disguise their actual phone numbers and instead show a local phone number on the caller ID. Residents think they're speaking with a trusted source, but it isn't. However, these aren't the only phone scams wiping out bank accounts and helping thieves gain access to other sensitive information.

BeenVerified released a list of the scams targeting residents and their finances at an alarming rate:

Text Message Scams- Residents receive unwanted text messages from scammers trying to get users to click on a suspicious link or call a phone number, often with an urgent message.

Bank and Credit Card Scams- These messages and phone calls impersonate communication from banks or credit card companies.

Delivery Scams - These scams impersonate UPS, FedEx, or other delivery companies to trick users into clicking a link.

Prize Winning Scams- Phone calls and messages attempt to lure users by promising cash or product prizes.

Officials urge residents to be careful about giving out personal information and not to click on links. Check the list below for the most common phone numbers and do not answer and block immediately.

5 Dangerous Phone Numbers Michigan Residents Should Block Now According to Been Verified, these numbers are most often used for identity stealing, bank account draining phone scams. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart