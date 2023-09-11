Southwest Michigan’s Favorite Marching Band 2023

Southwest Michigan high school band families, it's your time to shine.

There is nothing like a high school band family. If you know, you know. As we kick off marching band season for 2023, let's show our favorite bands some love. They not only keep us pumped up during varsity and sometimes junior varsity football and basketball games. They also travel all over the state of Michigan for band competitions. Band members and their supportive families are VERY busy.

Nominations will run now through Sunday, September 17th. Only one nomination is necessary per high school band. Nominations do not count as votes. For the sake of this poll, we will include high schools from the following counties only: Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St Joseph, Branch, Allegan, Berrien, and Barry.

Southwest Michigan High School Marching Band Poll

Nomination Period: Monday, September 11th through Sunday, September 17th

Voting Period: Monday, September 18th through Sunday, October 1st

Results: Announced and published Monday, October 2nd at 6:30 am.

Below are the top 5 from last year's marching band poll.

5 Favorite Southwest Michigan Marching Bands - 2022

#5 Bangor Vikings with 7.13% of the vote.

#4 Thornapple Kellogg Trojans with 7.56% of the vote.

#3 Otsego Bulldogs with 7.85% of the vote.

#2 Hastings Saxons with 8.94% of the vote.

#1 Vicksburg Big Red Machine / Bulldogs with 9.04% of the vote.

Click here to see the full poll results for 2022.

The Jenison High School Marching Band is just outside of Southwest Michigan. They may not be eligible for this poll, but they're killing the game.

Jenison High School Marching Band Takes Third At Grand Nationals "Spirits of the Canyon" was the theme as the Jenison Marching Band Performed At The Grand National Marching Band Competition At Lucas Oil Field In Indianapolis On Friday, November 12.