Vote For Your Favorite Tattoo Shop in Southwest Michigan

Voting is now open for your favorite tattoo shop in Southwest Michigan.

Before we get to the voting please check out the rules for this poll below.

Favorite Tattoo Shop in Southwest Michigan Poll Rules

One vote per person/per day is permitted.

Only tattoo shops inside the following counties are permitted to participate: Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, or Allegan County.

Real votes only. The use of bots, IP changers, or third-party voting sites is strongly prohibited and will be removed.

Voting period runs from 2/29-3/13. Results will be posted on Thursday, March 14th.

Important Note: Votes by bots and other 3rd party IP changers will be detected and removed periodically. Extreme abuse of these rules can lead to disqualification. Keep it real, legit, and local folks.

If your favorite tattoo shop is not on the poll above that simply means they have not been nominated yet or are not in the Southwest Michigan area. If you'd like to submit a late nomination, you can do so below. Please ONLY nominate using the form below if they're not in the poll above this paragraph.

(If you don't see the nomination form above this sentence, click here then scroll back to this spot.)

While we wait for the 2024 poll to come to an end, let's check out the results of the last tattoo shop poll.

Southwest Michigan's 5 Favorite Tattoo Shops 2021

#5. 7 Chakras Tattoos and Piercings Studio in Kalamazoo

#4. Triple Seven Tattoos in Comstock

#3. Infinity Ink in Sturgis

#2. Black Pearl Tattoo Shop in Three Rivers

#1. Portfolio Ink in Three Rivers

Click here to see the entire poll.

