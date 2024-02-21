Nominate Your Favorite Tattoo Shop in Southwest Michigan

You shouldn't choose your tattoo shop all willy-nilly. You might want your arms and legs covered in quality ink but you don't want to pay an arm and a leg to do so.

Whether you are one of those rare people with just one or two tattoos, or you have more ink than bare skin, help us find the best tattoo artists in Southwest Michigan.

You can nominate your favorite tattoo shop below. The tattoo shop must be in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, or Allegan County. Nominations end on Wednesday, Feb. 28th and voting begins on Thursday, Feb. 29th, 2024. Only one vote per tattoo shop is needed. Nominations do not count as votes.

(If you don't see the nomination form below click here and you'll find the form halfway down the page.)

While we wait for voting to begin, let's check out the results from our last tattoo shop poll in 2021.

Southwest Michigan's 5 Favorite Tattoo Shops

#5. 7 Chakras Tattoos and Piercings Studio in Kalamazoo made its first appearance on this poll receiving 8.25% of the vote.

made its first appearance on this poll receiving 8.25% of the vote. #4. Triple Seven Tattoos in Comstock lands at a very respectable #4 with their first time on the poll getting 9.55% of the vote.

lands at a very respectable #4 with their first time on the poll getting 9.55% of the vote. #3. Infinity Ink in Sturgis gives up the crown this year as they drop from #1 to #3 with 10.26% of the vote.

gives up the crown this year as they drop from #1 to #3 with 10.26% of the vote. #2. Black Pearl Tattoo Shop in Three Rivers debuts on this poll with a very strong #2 grabbing 14.79% of the vote.

debuts on this poll with a very strong #2 grabbing 14.79% of the vote. #1. Portfolio Ink in Three Rivers rises 2 spots from last year receiving 15.46% of the vote.

