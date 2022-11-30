This 11-year-old boy from Howell, MI has got to be one of the biggest Wolverine fans I've ever heard of!

Despite their recent exciting win over rival Ohio State, Henry Boyer isn't impressed much by the winningest program in college football history. In fact, Henry goes crazy for what happens on the field during halftime.

Get our free mobile app

October 26, 2019, was a thrilling day for the young Michigan fan. Not only did Henry get to attend his first game at The Big House where the Wolverines beat Notre Dame 45-14, but it was the first time he ever saw the Michigan Marching Band perform in-person.

Of that day Henry told CBS News, who have since aired several features on the marching band super fan,

My mind was blown of how good they played

Henry gained national attention after writing a fan letter to the Michigan Marching Band and receiving not only a ton of University of Michigan swag in return, but also an invitation to audition for the band when he's older. Henry's reaction was truly heartwarming-- I'll admit it brought me to tears.

Thanks to CBS, Henry was able to attend a personal concert on the university's campus in Ann Arbor and he even got to practice along with the band too! Since then he's asked his parents to double up on music lessons to ensure he's ready when his 2029 enrollment comes around.

CBS Evening News via YouTube CBS Evening News via YouTube loading...

However, everyone agreed that was too long to wait! Henry and his family were invited back to Ann Arbor for the final home game of Michigan's 2022 season where Henry actually marched alongside the band and led them right into Michigan Stadium before the big game against Illinois.

Surely this once-in-a-lifetime experience is one that Henry will never forget. We can't wait to see the day when Henry finally gets to wear the Michigan Marching Band uniform himself. I wonder which instrument he will play? 2029 can't come soon enough!

Watch Henry's reaction below:

Seven Times the Ohio State University Marching Band Played Classic Rock Every Michigander is born with a hatred of Ohio State. We have a sliver of proof that something good may indeed come out of Columbus once in a while. In October of 2021, the Buckeyes performed a tribute to Rush at halftime. Crank it up as we found seven more performances of the Buckeye marching band belting out classic rock staples.