Who’s Your Favorite Marching Band in Southwest Michigan – 2022

Nominate your favorite high school marching band in Southwest Michigan.

There's no life like band life.  Don't believe me?  Ask any member of a band family.  From playing the halftime of high school football and basketball to traveling around the state for band competitions, these students and their families sacrifice a lot.

With that being said, let's show your favorite high school marching band some love.  Nominations run from now thru Monday, November 7th.  Voting will run from Tuesday, November 8th through November 22nd.

You can nominate your favorite marching band below.  Only one nomination per marching band is necessary as multiple nominations will not count as votes.

While we patiently await the results of the 2022 poll, see how your school did last year below.

5 Favorite Southwest Michigan High School Marching Bands in 2021

#5 Marcellus Wildcats

#4 Lakeview Spartans

#3 Three Rivers Wildcats

#2 Portage Northern Huskies

#1 Vicksburg Big Red Machine / Bulldogs

Check out the full results of the 2021 poll for Favorite Marching Band in Southwest Michigan by clicking here.

