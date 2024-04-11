Nominate Your Favorite Hair Stylist in Southwest Michigan

Thursday, April 25th is National Hair Stylists Day. Celebrate your favorite hair stylists by nominating them for best hair stylist in Southwest Michigan.

There's nothing worse than walking around with a terrible haircut. Once you've had a bad haircut or two, you have a whole new appreciation for the person who does it correctly. So, let's show some love to the people who listen to us gossip about strangers and make us look pretty.

Please do your best to give us the full name (if possible), the name of the business where they work, and the city where the business is located in the nomination form below. Incomplete nominations will not be added to the poll.

Best hair stylists in Kalamazoo area Photo courtesy of Canva loading...

Favorite Southwest Michigan Hairstylists of 2024 Nomination Rules

For this poll, we are only taking nominations for hair stylists in the following Southwest Michigan counties:

Kalamazoo

Allegan

Van Buren

Calhoun

St. Joseph

Branch

Nomination Period: April 11th, 2024 through April 17th, 2024

Voting Period: April 18th through May 2nd

Only one nomination per hair stylist is necessary as nominations do not count as votes.

While we wait for voting to get started for this year's 'favorite hair stylists in Southwest Michigan' check out the top 5 of 2022 below.

5 Favorite Hairstylists in Southwest Michigan in 2022

#5 Bridget Voyce at Tropical Rayz in Coldwater

#4 Lyndse Vandenberg-Bonar at Birch Salon in Portage

#3 AJ Cole at studio 3/31 in Portage

#2 Janean Jordan at Studio J in Portage

#1 Megan LaFountain at Seven East in Otsego

You can see all of the poll results for 2022 by clicking here.

