While the calendar says it's still Summer in Michigan, the days are officially getting shorter, and the temperatures will soon start to drop, marking the unofficial start to fall. And while it may be too early to think about building a snowman, the flakes could fly soon in the Great Lakes state.

Old Farmer's Almanac Predicts First Winter Snowfall For Michigan

The first day of fall is September 22nd, but according to the Farmer's Almanac extended forecast, Michigan will start to see intense thunderstorms and colder temperatures beginning Labor Day weekend. Following that round of storms and a drastic drop in temperature, some areas in Michigan are in for a dramatic change in weather.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, September and October are expected to be cooler, and residents could see snow early in October:

The Northeast and Great Lakes regions begin to flirt with early snow, especially in higher elevations. September and October will be cooler and drier than normal overall. September: Avg. temp 57° (2° below normal); 3.5” rain (slightly above normal). Expect frequent rain, drizzle, and some early snow in the north, with brief warm-ups late in the month.

The Almanac predicts that November brings the first real taste of winter for Michigan. The Old Farmer's Almanac boasts an average accuracy of about 80% for its weather reports. The long-range predictions are based on historical weather data, solar cycles, and meteorology.

