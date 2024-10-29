10 Celebrities You May Have Forgotten Once Called Kalamazoo, Michigan Home

These notable celebs have all called Kalamazoo, Michigan home at one time or another.

How many do you recognize? Just when I think I know all there is to know about my own home-- I learn something new.

If you are of a certain age, like myself, then the Charlie's Angels movies starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu are the pinnacle of your youth.

I happen to prefer the sequel, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, which is one of my go-to guilty pleasure movies when I just need to throw something on the T.V., but it's rare I even have to do that anyway because it's usually playing on TNT on any given Saturday.

All this to say, for as many countless times as I've seen one of my all-time favorite movies I can't believe I miss this fun fact: did you know the director of those Charlie's Angels movies was from Kalamazoo?!

10 Celebs Who Once Called Kalamazoo, Michigan Home:

These notable celebrities have called Kalamazoo, Michigan home at one time or another. Just check their Wikipedia pages! How many names do you recognize?

