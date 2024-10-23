Young Michigan Actress Stars in Movie Next To Scarlett Johansson

The very talented and hilarious Anna Garcia went from Beverly Hills, Michigan to Beverly Hills, California in a huge Hollywood Production next to Channing Tatum and Scarlet Johansson.

I stumbled upon a TikTok profile (@scrambieggs) a couple of years ago that I LOVED. I had no idea that this TikTok goddess who made me laugh every day had already acted in TV shows like Superstore, The Goldbergs, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Hacks. Then I saw a movie trailer for a movie called 'Fly Me To The Moon' starring Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, Woody Harrelson, and Anna Garcia.

"Fly Me To The Moon" World Premiere Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Anna Garcia was born and raised in Beverly Hills, Michigan. She graduated from Grove High School and went to the University of Michigan. You can't get more Michigan than that!

"Fly Me To The Moon" World Premiere Getty Images loading...

READ MORE: Actress Left Hollywood for New Life In Michigan and Loves It

READ MORE: Actress Left Hollywood for New Life In Michigan and Loves It

'Fly Me To The Moon' came out in July of 2024. It received decent reviews, but it was no doubt a massive breakout moment for Garcia. But, before we watch the trailer, I want to show you how I fell in love with Anna Garcia. Please check out the TikToks below.

This is a segment from Anna's appearance on the TikTok series "Very Important People."

This clip is from the very funny "Game Changer" show on TikTok.

In case you haven't seen the movie yet, please enjoy the movie trailer for 'Fly Me To The Moon.'

Side note: Anna Garcia, if you see this...I Love You! DM me on TikTok. :)

47 Biggest Celebrities From Michigan Gallery Credit: Getty Images