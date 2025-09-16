Discover Where Music And History Legends Are Laid To Rest in Michigan

Take a moment to appreciate Michigan’s remarkable legacy, with graves of icons that shaped music, politics, and culture nestled in our communities.

Below you'll find the 14 most famous people buried in Michigan in alphabetical order by last name.

14 Most Famous People Buried in Michigan

 

1. Bobby DeBarge 

Grand Rapids native and former singer with the groups Switch and DeBarge, Bobby DeBarge, is buried in the Garfield Park Cemetery in Grand Rapids.

 

2. Betty Ford 

Getty Images
Betty Ford's body is resting at the Gerald R Ford Museum in Grand Rapids.

 

3. President Gerald Ford

Getty Images
President Gerald Ford is buried at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids.

 

4. Henry Ford

Getty Images
Henry Ford is buried in the Ford Family Cemetery in Detroit.

 

5. Aretha Franklin

Getty Images
Aretha Franklin is buried in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit.

 

6. and 7. JH and WK Kellogg

Getty Images
JH and WK Kellogg are both buried in Oak Hill Cemetery in Battle Creek.

 

8. Jack Kevorkian 

Getty Images
Jack Kevorkian is buried in the White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery in Troy.

 

9. Rosa Parks

Getty Images
Rosa Parks is buried in Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit.

 

10. George Peppard

Getty Images
George Peppard is buried in the Northview Cemetery in Dearborn.

 

11. C.W. Post

Google Street View
C.W. Post is also buried in Oak Hill Cemetery in Battle Creek.

 

12. Verne Troyer

Getty Images
Verne Troyer is buried in Leonidas Cemetery in Leonidas.

 

13. Jackie Wilson

Getty Images
Detroit native Jackie Wilson started his singing career in the 1950s.  He ended up with 14 top 20 hits before his death in 1984. Wilson is buried in Westlawn Cemetery in Wayne.

 

14. Dick York 

Dick York, best known as Darrin Stephens on Bewitched, is buried in Plainfield Cemetery in Plainfield Township.

 

From the moderately famous to the uber-famous, there is a website that keeps track of where all late celebrities are buried in Michigan.  Click here to check it out.

 

