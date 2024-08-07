Back to School time in Michigan usually marks the unofficial start to fall as enjoying summer activities begins to wind down. And a drastic change will soon race through the Great Lakes state reminding us that Fall is officially right around the corner bringing a big cooldown with a surprise cold snap.

Massive Cooldown Heading Toward Michigan Brings Frigid Fall Temps

Michigan residents still have time to enjoy the summer season as far as the calendar is concerned. But as we enter the end of summer, our first strong cold front is getting ready to move through Michigan. According to weather forecasts from NOAA, as the remains of Hurricane “Debby” move up the East Coast, the counter-clockwise winds around the system will bring down frigid cool air from Canada. Temperatures will barely warm to 70 degrees across the state this weekend and overnight temps will drop down to the mid-50s according to weather maps. An extended forecast for Michigan also shows that the early autumn cold snap will give us a glimpse of what's to come for winter in the Great Lakes State.

The Farmer's Almanac has released early predictions for fall and winter. And while it's fair to assume that it will be cold in the Mitten, after a colder-than-normal fall, winter weather is expected to have bitter cold temps and heavy snowfall through February. Fortunately, until summer is officially over, we can expect warm temperatures to bounce back for a little while so we can hang on to the season as long as possible.

