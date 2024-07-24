Many Michigan residents want to hang on to summer as long as possible to enjoy the sunshine and warm weather. But, for those who are anticipating the fall season and cooler temps, they may be here soon. And it could feel more like winter than fall in Michigan as bitterly cold weather is expected to grip the Great Lakes state this season.

Michigan Expecting Bitter Cold Temperatures In Extended Forecast

Fall officially starts on September 22, 2024, and the weather will quickly remind Michigan residents that colder days are ahead. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, Michigan will receive frigid fall temps that are expected to be well below average for the season. And while the extended forecast predicts dry weather in the fall, Michigan residents should brace themselves for an unsettling start to winter.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac predictions, after a colder-than-normal fall, winter weather is expected to have bitter cold temps and heavy snowfall:

Winter will be colder than normal, with the coldest periods in early and late December and from January through mid-February. Precipitation and snowfall will average above normal, with the snowiest periods occurring from late December through most of January and mid-February.

The Old Farmer's Almanac boasts an average accuracy of about 80% for its weather reports. The long-range predictions are based on historical weather data, solar cycles, and meteorology. It also includes some folklore in predicting weather forecasts such as this one:

While it's impossible to predict Michigan weather with 100% accuracy, the forecast for a cold fall and winter is something to be aware of as we head into the colder months in the Mitten.

