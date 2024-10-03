Autumn in Michigan means many things:

Trips to the corn maze, fall bonfires, seasonal allergies, and slow-moving vehicles!

Yes, it's that magical time of the year when your hay fever starts to run wild because fall harvest is upon us. It feels like only yesterday I was remarking of the old adage knee high by the 4th of July and now all those fields are about to sit empty once again.

As we head into fall harvest season the Berrien County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) has issued a public service announcement reminding drivers to be mindful of all the oversized, slow-moving farm vehicles that are about to traverse Michigan's roadways:

...farmers will be out harvesting crops and many farm vehicles will be sharing the rural roads with the flow of vehicle traffic...if you approach a piece of wide farm equipment, slow down and be patient...patience is necessary to ensure the safety of motorists and operators of slow-moving farm equipment

I don't know about your luck but for me, personally, it seems like I only ever encounter farm equipment when I'm running late. Go figure! And it seems like everyone else is in such a hurry these days it's a wonder any of us make it safely to our destination.

Are They Even Allowed on the Roads?

Well, they have to get this farm equipment around somehow! According to the BCSO,

Farm equipment is allowed by law and most times must operate on roadways to get from their farm to fields...The farmer understands that your trip may be delayed and they most times will pull off the road at the first available safe location to allow you to pass.

Farming and Michigan go hand-in-hand so there's really no way to avoid getting stuck behind dreadfully slow-moving farm equipment, unfortunately. As long as we want to eat, that is. It is what it is! Brush up on the rules of the road here.

