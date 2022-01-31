WATCH: Falcon is “Fed Up” On WOOD TV Skycam
It was 13 seconds. 13 seconds of high performance.
The weather team at WOOD-TV posted this to their Facebook account,
"The newsroom is trying to find a name for our little skycam bird friend. Any ideas?"
The bird landed directly in front of the WOOD-TV skycam Sunday afternoon around 3:30 pm. He caught the attention of West Michigan.
The falcon, a bird of prey, has exceptional powers of vision. Perhaps the bird was trying to get a good look at the chilly forecast. Maybe that bird wanted a better view of traffic on 196. Clearly, the falcon needed some camera time.
One lady said the bird looked like a Joe. A few added that he was Hawkeye. Cliff was given as a suggestion.
Chris Featherly commented,
"For crying out loud, we've been over this before. Woody, his name is Woody."
"I will name him George. And I will hug him and pet him and squeeze him."
"Well, his name should be Tom because he's peeping in the window."
@caseydaniels616 Reply to @matthewconrad11 #falconry #coloradosprings #maverick #goose #topgun ♬ Top Gun Anthem (Movie Main Theme) - Chick Flick Soundtracks
If the Falcon was hunting, we'll need a pro in falconry to retrieve him. He seems fed up.
