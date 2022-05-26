Facebook Gives a Vicksburg Family Chance To Eulogize Beloved Grandfather

I'm not sure where I'm going with this, but I think I'm going to say something nice about Facebook.

Someone called to my attention a post from Facebook page "Vicksburg Michigan: Around the Village". It's someone mentioning that a gentleman named "Doc Adams" had died. He was 82.

And here's where Facebook actually does serve a positive purpose. It allows friends and family to eulogize a loved one without the pressure of having to stand at a podium at a funeral and speak in front of people. I remember hearing years ago that most people's worst fear was public speaking, and if you add the pressure of it being at a funeral, that just adds to the nerves.

In this kind of forum, it affords people some time to compose their thoughts, and then read them and maybe make them even better before posting them. And you get some beautiful remembrances.

This is from the first paragraph, but it qualifies as a beautifully written eulogy.

"My version of this life story…. It’s a long one. I have never been short on words. (Family trait) We learned this morning that my grandfather, passed away. I would have called him “Grandpa Doc” while he was also referred to as Doc Adams, Doctor David, Wray, David Wray and so so many other things. He was charismatic in a way that most people will never attain a level of. He had the amazing ability to make anyone feel at ease and gave them plenty to laugh about. He told hundreds of jokes, plenty were good at church and made you question your own intelligence and laugh at yourself, while others would make a grown man blush. He loved them all!" - Nina Marie on Facebook.

Doc Adams would be proud of the eulogy written by his granddaughter.

I don't know if Facebook helps in the grieving process, but over the past few years you're seeing a lot of not only remembrances, but also requests for prayers. So maybe it's not all bad.

