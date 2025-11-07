With Michigan's unpredictable fall weather, many residents are spending more time indoors, which means more opportunities for illness to spread. Residents are being warned that enteroviruses are causing concern as cases continue to rise, and are now being detected in more counties in the Great Lakes state.

Michigan Residents Warned Cases Of Enteroviruses Are Surging

While the flu is the most common and notorious fall illness, another culprit is leading to an increase in respiratory and gastrointestinal infections, and in some cases, serious complications, sending residents to the emergency room for care.

Enteroviruses are a group of viruses that often cause illness during the early fall months. Symptoms can range from mild, cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, sore throat, and cough, to more severe issues like fever, body aches, rashes, and hand, foot, and mouth disease. The virus can cause serious complications, including meningitis and pneumonia.

Prevention is key, and doctors recommend frequent hand washing to keep enteroviruses from spreading. Bleaching or deep cleaning bathrooms after the virus spreads through a household is also recommended.

Health professionals advise contacting a primary care doctor if certain warning signs appear. Doctors say treatment may include Tylenol or ibuprofen, and staying hydrated is important.

