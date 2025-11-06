Once again, Americans find themselves in uncharted territory as the current government shutdown has reached 36 days, the longest recorded in the country's history. As this shutdown continues to go on, federal employees are either working without being paid or not getting paid at all. What many people forget, is many parts of the airplane business is run/monitored by the government.

Over the last 5 weeks, more and more employees of TSA, air traffic control, and other airport titles have decided to not work or been laid off as the government is still shut down. This means there are significantly less people working these important jobs that help flights depart and arrive safely all over the country.

In response, federal officials announced that 40 of the busiest airport markets in the country will see a 10% decrease in their volume until the government shut down ends. The Detroit Metro Airport is rumored to be one of the top 40 markets and is expected to see a decrease.

Do You Have A Flight Coming Up? It May Get Cancelled Or Delayed!

CBS Detroit via MSN reports:

The shutdown became the longest in U.S. history on Tuesday after reaching Day 35. On Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy cited staffing shortages for the air traffic reduction. The reduction is expected to impact 40 "high-volume" markets. It's unclear if DTW will be one of the 40 airports directly impacted. Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Bryan Bedford says if the shutdown continues, more restrictions could be on the way. Bedford says he would specify which 40 markets around the country will be affected on Thursday, adding that the restrictions will affect commercial airspace and other activities, including space launches.

As of now, no flights in or out of the Detroit Metro Airport have been affected but there is a chance that future travels could be impacted in the government doesn't end the shut down soon. As of right now, this is the only airport in Michigan that could be affected but if more restrictions come, other airports may be subject to cancellations.