Ohio Woman Goes to Jail After Electric Cart Joyride at Walmart

A 28-year-old woman is now behind bars after she turned Walmart into her personal amusement park.

We're not going to publish this suspect's name because the internet is forever. Who wants something like this following them around forever? So, we'll refer to her as the suspect. Last Wednesday, the suspect was seen walking into the Walmart on Doral Drive in Boardman, Ohio when she boarded one of the store's electric shopping carts. Lucky for her she got one of the electric carts with a shopping basket attached. A Walmart employee watched as the suspect went for a wild ride in the electric cart while stuffing items in her basket. In fact, she even grabbed a pair of shoes and put them on. That was just the beginning of the fun according to WKBN.com,

The employee told police that the woman removed items from the displays and put them in her coat. After bypassing registers without paying for the merchandise.

A store employee was able to stop the joy-riding suspect as she left Walmart without paying for her items. That employee then lead the suspect to their loss prevention department and called the police. The suspect would have gotten away with 10 items valued at a total of $139. The real problem for the suspect, however, would be the active arrest warrant for drug charges in another Ohio county. We're all pulling for the suspect and hope she gets the help she needs.

