Eighteen Year-old Athens Youth Killed In Urbandale Crash
An 18-year-old Athens man was killed after crashing his car in Urbandale Monday evening, May 9th.
Battle Creek Police believe that Ryan Millirans was driving his vehicle in the 20000-block of Collier Avenue, shortly after 9 PM, when he struck a boulder, rolling his vehicle, and then striking a tree.
He died at the scene and his 18-year-old passenger is in critical condition at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.
