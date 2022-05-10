Eighteen Year-old Athens Youth Killed In Urbandale Crash

An 18-year-old Athens man was killed after crashing his car in Urbandale Monday evening, May 9th.

Battle Creek Police believe that Ryan Millirans was driving his vehicle in the 20000-block of Collier Avenue, shortly after 9 PM, when he struck a boulder, rolling his vehicle, and then striking a tree.

Get our free mobile app

He died at the scene and his 18-year-old passenger is in critical condition at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.