These Restaurants In Indiana Will Charge Customers More For Eggs
Many Indiana residents enjoy heading to their favorite restaurant for a delicious breakfast or brunch. However, customers are warned to prepare to pay extra for their favorite egg dishes at some of Indiana's most popular restaurants.
These Restaurants In Indiana Will Charge Customers More For Eggs
Egg prices have spiked in Indiana and the U.S., and the U.S. Department of Agriculture predicted last month that they were likely to go up 20% this year. One of the main reasons behind the price rise is the bird flu outbreak. As the threat of bird flu rose, so did the demand for eggs, which caused the prices to rise. Some restaurant chains are passing that extra cost onto customers and have announced surcharges on menu items featuring eggs.
Denny's is the most recent chain to announce that it has implemented a temporary surcharge for every meal that includes eggs. Despite the price increases, the chain emphasized its commitment to diners’ appetite for value “while navigating these rapidly changing market dynamics.” And Denny's is just one of the chains responding to the egg shortage with surcharges.
Waffle House has also introduced a temporary 50-cent surcharge per egg, citing the nationwide rise in the cost of eggs. The company said in a statement:
“While we hope these price fluctuations will be short-lived, we cannot predict how long this shortage will last.”
Some chains have decided to take on the burden of high egg costs themselves, including:
- McDonald's
- Cracker Barrel
- First Watch
- Wendy's
- Starbucks
- Hardee's
All of them said they had no plans to implement egg surcharges.
16 Indiana Towns with Dirty-Sounding Names
Gallery Credit: Ryan O'Bryan
13 Popular Foods Gone Forever From Indiana Stores
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart