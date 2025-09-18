Sheeran&#8217;s Upcoming Detroit Concert Promises Another Unforgettable Night

Sheeran’s Upcoming Detroit Concert Promises Another Unforgettable Night

Mark your calendars, folks!  Ed Sheeran is coming back to one of his favorite places to play in the world, Detroit, Michigan.  Will he bring Eminem on stage again?

Before we talk about Ed Sheeran's upcoming show in Detroit, let's look back at the huge show on July 15th, 2023, when Sheeran played a concert at Ford Field in Detroit that he will never forget.  Sheeran brought Eminem out on stage, and the crowd lost their minds.  Here's what Ed Sheeran had to say about that moment, according to the Detroit Free Press.

We brought on Eminem, and that was the loudest I've ever heard a crowd, like anywhere in the world. Like, there's never, never been a louder crowd than that. But I will say it was because I brought Eminem on stage in Detroit. Like, that's the cheat code.

 

 

 

Details on Ed Sheeran coming back to Michigan

  • Artist: Ed Sheeran
  • Venue: Ford Field
  • Show Date: August 29, 2026
  • Presale: September 25th from 10 am – 11:59 pm with code 'CAMERA'
  • Tickets go on sale: September 26th at 10 AM

 

Messina Touring Group
When Did Ed Sheeran Play in Detroit?

  • July 15th, 2023 - Ford Field
  • September 27th, 2017 - Little Caesars Arena
  • September 16th, 2014 - The Palace of Auburn Hills
  • May 3rd, 2013 - Ford Field
  • January 23rd, 2013 - The Fillmore Detroit

Get a full list of amazing concerts coming to Michigan and Indiana this fall by tapping here.

 

