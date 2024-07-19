WARNING-Potentially Harmful Bacteria Closes More Michigan Beaches

The best way to enjoy a Michigan summer is to plan a day at the beach to soak up the sun. But recent closures could put a damper on those plans. Several beaches across the state have confirmed dangerous levels of potentially harmful bacteria in the water.

Potentially Deadly Bacteria Closes More Michigan Beaches

Michigan has experienced higher-than-normal levels of rainfall and flooding, leading to issues in lakes and streams in the state. According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, heavy rainfall has washed animal feces and sewage waste into lakes and streams, which increased the number of E. coli bacteria in the water. E. Coli can cause serious illness and in rare cases, death. And water samples at several beaches have determined the water is no longer safe for swimming.

According to the EGLE, if water samples show levels of E. coli exceed a certain threshold, the beach will be closed or put under an advisory, and be tested every day until the contamination levels return to normal. As of the date of this article, the following beaches are closed or have contamination advisories:

Cook Lake - Taylor's Beach-Livingston

- Taylor's Beach-Livingston Crescent Lake - Crescent Lake Sub. Association-Oakland

- Crescent Lake Sub. Association-Oakland Dumont Lake - Dumont Lake County Park Beach-Allegan

- Dumont Lake County Park Beach-Allegan Gun Lake - Yankee Springs Recreation Area Campground Beach-Barry

- Yankee Springs Recreation Area Campground Beach-Barry Houghton Lake - Lakeview Waterfront Park-Roscommon

- Lakeview Waterfront Park-Roscommon Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach-Macomb

- St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach-Macomb Lake Superior - Brimley State Park-Chippewa

- Brimley State Park-Chippewa Ross Lake - Beaverton City Park-Gladwin

- Beaverton City Park-Gladwin Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Singing Bridge Beach-Arenac

- Singing Bridge Beach-Arenac Sugden Lake - Oakridge Subdivision-Oakland

- Oakridge Subdivision-Oakland Thornapple River - Tyden Park-Barry

The Michigan Beach Guard System will continue to provide updates on the most recent closures and advisories.

