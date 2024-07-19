WARNING-Potentially Harmful Bacteria Closes More Michigan Beaches
The best way to enjoy a Michigan summer is to plan a day at the beach to soak up the sun. But recent closures could put a damper on those plans. Several beaches across the state have confirmed dangerous levels of potentially harmful bacteria in the water.
Potentially Deadly Bacteria Closes More Michigan Beaches
Michigan has experienced higher-than-normal levels of rainfall and flooding, leading to issues in lakes and streams in the state. According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, heavy rainfall has washed animal feces and sewage waste into lakes and streams, which increased the number of E. coli bacteria in the water. E. Coli can cause serious illness and in rare cases, death. And water samples at several beaches have determined the water is no longer safe for swimming.
According to the EGLE, if water samples show levels of E. coli exceed a certain threshold, the beach will be closed or put under an advisory, and be tested every day until the contamination levels return to normal. As of the date of this article, the following beaches are closed or have contamination advisories:
- Cook Lake - Taylor's Beach-Livingston
- Crescent Lake - Crescent Lake Sub. Association-Oakland
- Dumont Lake - Dumont Lake County Park Beach-Allegan
- Gun Lake - Yankee Springs Recreation Area Campground Beach-Barry
- Houghton Lake - Lakeview Waterfront Park-Roscommon
- Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach-Macomb
- Lake Superior - Brimley State Park-Chippewa
- Ross Lake - Beaverton City Park-Gladwin
- Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Singing Bridge Beach-Arenac
- Sugden Lake - Oakridge Subdivision-Oakland
- Thornapple River - Tyden Park-Barry
The Michigan Beach Guard System will continue to provide updates on the most recent closures and advisories.
Michigan's Best Beaches 2024
The 10 Worst Places To Live In Michigan
