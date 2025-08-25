Imagine dancing the night away before even needing to set your alarm. This new twist on nightlife is turning heads and starting conversations in cities across the country.

What's an Earlybirds Club? It's a dance party for ladies who have things to do in the morning. That is the family-friendly version of Earlybirds Club's slogan, which is pretty awesome.

As a person who gets up super early in the morning, I've never understood why most nightclubs don't start poppin' until 10 PM. I'm clearly not alone, as the Earlybirds Club craze is picking up steam around the country. These female-targeted dance parties generally run from 6-10 PM.

Laura Baginski, co-founder of Earlybirds Club, told CBS Chicago why they created this early evening party.

It's a dance party for middle-aged women, trans, and non-binary people. We want to be around people our age, with our girlfriends, dancing like idiots, and not worry about what we look like. It's a celebration of friendship.

Right now, these events appear to be like pop-up nightclubs as they are hosting these parties at existing venues, from theatres to nightclubs and restaurants. Right now, they are only in larger cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC.

It's a bit pricier than your typical dance club. The admission can run from $35-$45.

Michigan's First Women's Sports Bar Opening in Detroit

Upcoming Earlybirds Club Events

September 5th: Union State in Washington, DC

September 6th: Brooklyn Bowl in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

September 20th: Beat Kitchen in Chicago, Illinois

September 26th: Marquee Theatre in Tempe, Arizona

September 27th: Music Box in San Diego

Get the full list of events by tapping here.

There are no Michigan events listed so far. Do you think we should have Earlybirds Clubs in our area? Let us know if you would go in the comments.

