Northern Ohio is Nothing But a Bunch of Big Dum-Dums

If you thought Ohio was for suckers, you were right.

I had no idea some of my oldest and dearest childhood memories were tied to this small town in northern Ohio, and I bet you didn't either.

As a big lover of oversized foods (think the Wienermobile) and roadside oddities I'm always looking for my next big little road trip; World's Largest Tomato Soup Can in Napoleon, Ohio I'm looking at you!

Someone was recently telling me about the giant suckers located in Bryan, Ohio. A community of just under 10,000 residents Bryan is referred to as "The Fountain City", a nickname earned due to the network of underground springs. However, I think a more appropriate nickname for Bryan is the "The Candy City".

Which Dum-Dums did you think we were talking about? Bryan is home to the Spangler Candy Company!

Yes, Spangler is the creator of some of your most favorite (or most hated) childhood candies like Dum-Dums suckers, Sweethearts conversation hearts, Bit-O-Honey, and NECCO wafers. You know, all the Halloween candies you leave at the bottom of the bag until you're desperate for any candy.

I'm sure we all have fond memories of catching Dum-Dums at our favorite hometown parade or passing around a conversation heart to your friends in an attempt to make sense of the misprinted message.

Personally, when I think about Dum-Dums I think about all those Saturday mornings where my mom dragged me out of bed so we could make it to the bank before noon; the kind tellers behind the desk or drive-thru window would always include a sucker as a little treat for us kids.

Next time you're in Ohio keep your eyes out for the big Dum-Dums (and the big Campbell's soup can too!). It looks like the self-guided Spangle Candy Co. tour is worth the time as well:

